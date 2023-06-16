AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer.

A report from L’Equipe claims that the 27-year-old Frenchman is not sure about renewing his contract with Milan amid links to other clubs.

Apparently the departure of Paolo Maldini has thrown the player’s future in doubt. The former Milan defender was key to Maignan joining the club.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the player and Maignan’s uncertainty regarding his future at Milan will come as a boost to the Londoners.

Chelsea need to sign a quality goalkeeper this summer and they have been linked with a host of names in recent months. Maignan is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and it is no surprise that the Blues are keen on signing him.

The 27-year-old will be an upgrade on players like Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Both players have Both players have been rather underwhelming and the Blues could use an upgrade.

Maignan has had an impressive season with AC Milan but the Italian giants failed to win a trophy. The Frenchman could be tempted to move on this summer if a big club like Chelsea comes calling.

The Blues have the resources to pay big money for the player as well.

Chelsea have failed to secure Champions League qualification and that could be a problem while trying to sign the best players, but they have a formidable squad and a quality manager in Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues could still be an attractive destination for players.

It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign the Frenchman before the transfer window closes.