Caicedo to Chelsea will take time to conclude but Blues persistence set to pay off says Fabrizio Romano

Talks appear to be progressing well for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo to sign for Chelsea according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Although things have ramped up in the past few days, Romano noted via his official Twitter account that the deal is one that has been worked on behind the scenes for more than a month.

Furthermore, the Blues have always been the front runners for the youngster’s signature despite Arsenal’s apparent recent interest.

The player has had an agreement in place since February with Roberto De Zerbi that ensured if a proposal arrived that Caicedo was keen to take, his current club wouldn’t stand in his way.

?? Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed. Deal not done yet — it will take time. Chelsea expect to negotiate for £80m fee. Pact with De Zerbi will guarantee to leave. pic.twitter.com/AQj1rLoT2m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Romano also goes on to state that, in fact, Chelsea wanted Caicedo back in January and has continued to be on the wanted list for the west Londoners regardless of whether any deal to sign Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte came off or not.

Chelsea are working hard on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks have been taking place for weeks. Nothing done yet. ??? #CFC It has always been Chelsea frontrunners despite rumours of Arsenal bid in the last weeks. Arsenal focus remains on Declan Rice and Havertz. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/x6ftpw3Qbd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

At just 21 years of age, the player has already shown that he has the appetite for the Premier League so moving to a bigger club, with the greatest respect to the Seagulls, will hold no fear for the Ecuadorian.

Competition for places is sure to be fierce at Stamford Bridge but with his best years ahead of him, Caicedo has plenty of time to bed in at his new club.

Given Chelsea’s long-term pursuit of the player, they’ll undoubtedly be keen to ensure they’ve made a sound investment too, with Caicedo almost certain to become an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s revolution.