Caicedo to Chelsea will take time to conclude but Blues persistence set to pay off says Fabrizio Romano

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Talks appear to be progressing well for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo to sign for Chelsea according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Although things have ramped up in the past few days, Romano noted via his official Twitter account that the deal is one that has been worked on behind the scenes for more than a month.

Furthermore, the Blues have always been the front runners for the youngster’s signature despite Arsenal’s apparent recent interest.

The player has had an agreement in place since February with Roberto De Zerbi that ensured if a proposal arrived that Caicedo was keen to take, his current club wouldn’t stand in his way.

Romano also goes on to state that, in fact, Chelsea wanted Caicedo back in January and has continued to be on the wanted list for the west Londoners regardless of whether any deal to sign Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte came off or not.

At just 21 years of age, the player has already shown that he has the appetite for the Premier League so moving to a bigger club, with the greatest respect to the Seagulls, will hold no fear for the Ecuadorian.

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Liverpool star has met with the President of Euro giants
Newcastle table offer to sign midfielder with 13 goal contributions
Arsenal agree personal terms with 24-year-old attacking target

Competition for places is sure to be fierce at Stamford Bridge but with his best years ahead of him, Caicedo has plenty of time to bed in at his new club.

Given Chelsea’s long-term pursuit of the player, they’ll undoubtedly be keen to ensure they’ve made a sound investment too, with Caicedo almost certain to become an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s revolution.

More Stories Declan Rice Fabrizio Romano Mauricio Pochettino Mikel Arteta Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.