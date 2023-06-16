If there’s one thing that’s marked Newcastle United out in the last 18 months or so, it’s the improvements that have been made in all areas under Eddie Howe.

The manager’s positivity and evident love of teaching different tactical concepts within a training and match environment has got his players singing from his hymn sheet.

On another day and without the rotten luck that saw the Magpies having to play their third choice goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup final against Man United, Newcastle could’ve walked away with their first piece of silverware in decades.

Qualifying for the Champions League perhaps came ahead of schedule, but it’s a reward for the effort everyone has put in and the ambition of the manager to get the players believing in themselves.

Players that under former manager, Steve Bruce, looked a shadow of the players they are now.

One player in particular was even name checked at Howe’s interview for the job according to The Athletic (subscription required), and the manager-to-be clearly wasn’t happy with what he was seeing from afar.

Joelinton was actually playing as a striker at the time and was clearly struggling, and to Howe’s immense credit he identified a new role for the player once he’d been handed the manager’s role at St. James’ Park.

That the Brazilian is now one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League speaks volumes for Howe who is surely destined for further success in the north east.