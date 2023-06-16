Highly rated 23-year-old a possible option to challenge David de Gea at Man United

As time goes on it’s becoming clearer that David de Gea isn’t the right fit in goal for Erik ten Hag’s Man United, and as a result, a highly-rated 23-year-old could be signed to put pressure on the Spaniard.

If there’s one thing that’s highlighted de Gea’s recent seasons at the Theatre of Dreams, it’s the lack of competition for his position that has, perhaps, allowed him to become a little too complacent.

In any other elite-level football club, mistakes such as those he made against Sevilla – in terms of distribution – and Man City in the FA Cup final – in terms of speed of decision making, would arguably see him benched.

Man United haven’t had the luxury of that option, but all that could be about to change.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, however, they also have Porto’s Diogo Costa on their shortlist too.

Costa is already a Portuguese international and had a decent pass completion rate of 74.6 percent over 46 games last season according to WhoScored. That compares favourably to de Gea’s paltry 69.9 percent (WhoScored).

Costa is also nine years younger than the Spaniard and arguably more agile between the sticks.

De Gea did win the Premier League’s Golden Glove award last season it’s true, so he doesn’t need to be put out to pasture quite yet, however, he will need to up his game if he wants to remain as ten Hag’s number one.