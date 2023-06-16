Robin Koch is expected to leave Leeds United following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

After finishing the 2022-23 season in 19th place, Leeds United will now spend next term back in England’s second division, and consequently, the Yorkshire giants are set to lose several key players – one of which being Koch.

Having been with the Whites since he joined from Freiburg in 2020, the 26-year-old German, who is currently valued at £18m (TM), has been an important and versatile player, featuring in 77 matches, across all competitions.

However, according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, with a pre-agreed free transfer relegation clause now active, Koch is attracting the interest of Eintracht Frankfurt, who have already made the defender aware of their desire to bring him back to the Bundesliga.

“Robin Koch is now on the market at Leeds United,” Falk wrote in his CaughtOffside SubStack column.

“His release clause has become active because of their relegation to the Championship, and despite having a contract in place until 2024 the defender can leave the Elland Road outfit on a free transfer.

“As a result, Eintracht Frankfurt have now lodged their interest with the player, giving him the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga after three years in England.”

Although Frankfurt are one of Germany’s biggest clubs, Leeds United’s number five being available this summer on a free transfer will surely encourage more clubs to join the race for his signature.