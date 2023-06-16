Juventus plotting summer swoop for 27-year-old Leicester City defender

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne.

That’s according to recent reports from Italian journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, both of whom are reporting that the ‘Old Lady’ have already enquired about the possibility of bringing the Belgian full-back to Turin in time for next season.

Juventus are interested in Timothy Castagne as new RB for next season. Juve asked for informations on all the conditions of the deal on both player and club side. 🇧🇪 #transfers Castagne, keen on the move. He’d love to join Juventus. Club in talks, as per @DiMarzio. Deal on. pic.twitter.com/iSpc0wzcyA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023

Following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship on the final day of last season, the 2015-16 champions are now set to lose several key players as they prepare for their first season in England’s second division since 2014.

James Maddison looks on course to leave the King Power in favour of a move to either Newcastle United or Spurs, with Youri Tielemans already confirming his exit, and now Castagne, 27, seems to be the next high-profile name to be wanted elsewhere.

As for Juventus, these reports linking them with a surprise summer move for Leicester City’s number 27 come at the same time it has been reported, again by Romano, that Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro is a candidate to leave the Allianz Stadium.