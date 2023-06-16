Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

According to a report from RMCsport, Liverpool will face competition from German club Borussia Dortmund and Premier League rivals Manchester City. The 17-year-old is highly rated at the French club and PSG consider him non-transferable this summer.

Apparently, the youth player has two years left on his current deal and he is yet to open talks over a contract renewal. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince the French outfit to sell him in the coming weeks.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also a huge fan of the player.

The 17-year-old midfielder has the potential to develop into a top-class playmaker in future and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Reds need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Jurgen Klopp could help the young midfielder develop into a useful first-team player for the Reds. Liverpool have parted ways with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer and they will have to bring in multiple reinforcements.

The 17-year-old PSG midfielder needs to join the club where he will get ample game time and that might not be possible at Paris Saint-Germain, especially with players like Marco Verratti already at the club and Manuel Ugarte set to join.

A move away from the French club could be ideal for the youngster’s development and Liverpool could provide him with the platform he needs.

Similarly, Dortmund are reportedly keen on him and the German club have an impressive track record of nurturing talented young players. They could look to sign him as a replacement for Jude Bellingham who joined Real Madrid.