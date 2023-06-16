Liverpool star could be tempted back to London as West Ham make loan bid

It’s not only Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium that’s getting a makeover this summer, with Jurgen Klopp’s squad undergoing some changes too.

For example, the Reds midfield could like quite different from the 2022/23 campaign given that James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo have all departed.

Klopp would be the first to admit that things didn’t go according to plan for the squad last season, and to that end, things need to be shaken up a bit.

Sometimes harsh decisions have to be made, but to get ahead of the chasing pack, being ruthless is part of the game.

That can also affect the amount of match time that fringe players get, and may be why there are rumours that Fabio Carvalho could be on his way out of the club.

It’s believed that Liverpool aren’t necessarily open to a permanent deal, even though Football Insider suggest that RB Leipzig have already submitted a £10m offer and are readying a second bid.

The outlet also note the interest of Brentford and Burnley, though David Moyes’ West Ham have contacted the club about a loan deal for the youngster.

More Stories / Latest News Atalanta name their price for Rasmus Hojland as Man United interest intensifies Arsenal running the rule over exciting Barcelona youngster Boost for Blues, 27-year-old Chelsea target unsure of future with Euro giants

If the Reds still aren’t sure about letting him go completely at this stage, then surely a loan deal with an option to buy would be the way forward. As long as there’s also a buy back clause included, then everyone’s a winner.

From Carvalho’s point of view, he’d surely jump at the chance of playing regularly in both the Premier League and Europa League.