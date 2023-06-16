Luton Town’s first summer signing could be 23-year-old with Premier League past

It’s sure to be an incredible season for Luton Town, promoted to the Premier League via a penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley Stadium.

At 40 years of age, Rob Edwards will be one of the younger managers in the English top-flight next season, and the Hatters will certainly have their work cut out against the more established Premier League clubs.

One can expect that Kenilworth Road will be packed to the rafters when the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United come calling too.

The Red Devils may even find themselves up against one of their old players if a potential transfer this summer goes through.

That’s because, according to sources speaking to Football Insider, former Man United star, Tahith Chong, is interesting the Hatters.

Now at Championship side, Birmingham City, the 23-year-old has impressed in the Midlands and Luton want to try and tie him down to a permanent deal.

WhoScored note the player’s four goals and five assists from last season, and it’s that kind of form that Luton’s players will need to show if they’ve any chance at staying in the Premier League for more than one season.

Home advantage will arguably be key. Kenilworth Road is a throwback to football stadiums of the past, and if the locals can get right behind their team, no away side is going to enjoy going there.