Manchester City release Benjamin Mendy ahead of rape retrial

Manchester City have released Benjamin Mendy as he awaits retrial for two alleged rape charges.

The French defender has been suspended by the Cityzens since he was first charged nearly two years ago, and with his professional contract expiring this month, the recently crowned treble-winners have predictably decided against renewing his deal.

Although Mendy was cleared of six counts of rape and one sexual assault charge earlier this year following a near six-month trial which took place at Chester Crown Court, the Frenchman is heading for a retrial of one count of rape and another of attempted rape.

The former Monaco star’s retrial is set to begin on June 26, 2023.