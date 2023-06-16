Manchester United set to increase Mason Mount bid

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to increase their bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

That’s according to the Mirror’s David McDonnell, who has reported the Red Devils are likely to make Chelsea a ‘take it or leave it’ offer of £50m for England’s Mount.

Having failed to extend his contract, Mount, 24, is now a candidate to leave Stamford Bridge, despite being with the club his entire career, and with his deal set to expire this time next year, knowing the midfielder is one of his most valuable senior players, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is unlikely to allow him to leave for free next summer.

Consequently, the Blues’ number 19 could be sold before the start of next season, and although Liverpool were keen to lure the 24-year-old to Merseyside, Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils have recently emerged as the saga’s frontrunners.

And according to McDonnell, after already offering £40m for the industrious playmaker and being knocked back, the 20-time league winners are prepared to increase their offer to £50m but have no intention of meeting the Blues’ £70m valuation.

Since making his senior club debut in 2019, Mount, who has 36 senior international caps to his name, has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 matches in all competitions.