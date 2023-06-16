Milan rivals among Chelsea’s alternative midfield options following Caicedo failure

Despite spending over £600m in the last two transfer windows and failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Chelsea are showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, according to recent reports, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, is preparing to splash the cash again this summer.

Although signing a new striker will be the American’s priority ahead of Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz’s potential departures, bringing in a new central midfielder appears high on the agenda as well.

And according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, following Brighton and Hove Albion’s decision to turn down a £60m offer for Moises Caicedo two weeks ago, Chelsea have now drawn up a list of four midfielder alternatives including AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone are also among the Blues’ options.

The club’s star-studded midfield shortlist will undoubtedly excite fans, however, following what has been an undeniably disappointing first year in charge, there will rightfully be some lingering scepticism that Boehly may not be the right man to take the club forward.

