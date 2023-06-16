Newcastle United set to make £40m move for England international

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a summer move to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Magpies are willing to spend up to £40m on the Foxes’ England international.

Newcastle will move for James Maddison. #NUFC plan is to be disciplined, though. They feel circa £40m is market value because Maddison’s contract expires next summer. #LCFC hoping for a bidding war and want at least £55m, and could well push for more if multiple suitors.🦊 pic.twitter.com/vD8STIcgyt — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 16, 2023

Understood to be demanding nearer to £55m for their talented number 10, Leicester City, who found themselves relegated to the Championship on the final day of last season, will be hoping Tottenham Hotspur, who have also been long-time admirers of the 26-year-old, rival Eddie Howe’s Geordies in order to drive the playmaker’s price up.

However, should a bidding war fail to break out, the Foxes will be left with little choice but to settle for a fee less than their valuation, and that is because Maddison has just one year left on his deal, so failure to offload him during this summer’s window will almost certainly lead to a free transfer next year, and quite possibly having an unhappy player on their books.