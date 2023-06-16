Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly had a meeting with the Paris Saint Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Morocco.

According to a report via GFFN, PSG were reportedly looking at the Egyptian as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi who will play for Inter Miami next season.

Apparently, Al-Khelaifi has been keeping tabs on Salah since the World Cup in Qatar and he has suggested the French club sign the Liverpool attacker this summer.

The report further claims that there has been constant contact between Salah and the PSG President for a while. However, a move looks difficult to pull off and there is no guarantee that the two parties met to discuss any potential transfer.

Salah has recently signed a contract with Liverpool and he is unlikely to force a move away from the Premier League summer.

It seems highly unlikely that the 31-year-old will move to the French club anytime soon.

There is no doubt that Salah is one of the best players in the world and he would have been a quality acquisition for PSG but Liverpool are under no pressure to cash in on him.

The player has a contract with them until 2025 and he has been one of their best players this past season scoring 30 goals and picking up 16 assists across all competitions. His departure would weaken the squad severely.

Liverpool are desperate to get back into the Champions League and they cannot hope to do so without their best players.