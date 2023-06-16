Tottenham set to meet with Barcelona to discuss 27-year-old’s future

Despite not including a buy clause in his loan deal, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eager to sign defender Clement Lenglet on a permanent deal.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Spurs are set to meet with Xavi’s Barcelona for a discussion over the future of Lenglet in the coming days.

Tottenham and Barça will discuss again in the next days. Clement Lenglet will be discussed. Understand Spurs have 2 more names in the list for left footed CB — but Lenglet remains among options. Barça [especially Xavi] also appreciate Gio Lo Celso.

However, even though the French centre-back remains a permanent target for the Londoners, there are still no guarantees Daniel Levy will sanction a move as other names are believed to feature on the club’s shortlist.

Obviously, Lenglet, 27, has done enough to convince the Premier League side he is worth signing permanently, but fans may not be so sure.

Featuring in 35 matches, in all competitions, since his season-long loan move from Barcelona last summer, France’s Lenglet, alongside Eric Dier and Davidson Sanchez hardly impressed, and with Spurs conceding 63 goals in the Premier League last season, it is clear improving their defensive line should be a priority.