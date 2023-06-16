“There is a line!” – Gareth Southgate sends Jack Grealish strict England warning

Gareth Southgate has warned Jack Grealish over his treble celebrations.

The former Aston Villa skipper recently lifted the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League with Manchester City – only the second time the country has seen a domestic treble achieved; equalling Manchester United’s record-breaking 1998-99 season.

And obviously delighted with his team’s achievements, Grealish quickly became the face of the Cityzens’ celebrations.

Has anyone had a better last few days than Jack Grealish? 😂 https://t.co/KmMvcazFdb pic.twitter.com/BkpgdT6Gyq — 90min (@90min_Football) June 13, 2023

Seen drinking copious amounts of alcohol and partying long into the night, Grealish has clearly loved every minute of the celebrations that inevitably followed his team’s treble win.

However, now back with England ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta, Grealish, along with his other treble-winning teammates (Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips), have been warned by Southgate that off-field celebrations should only go so far.

“There is a line,” Southgate told reporters.

“What is different is that everyone posts everything [on social media]. I wouldn’t have liked a few of my nights out to be posted publicly. My generation would have been in a lot more problems.

“But in our head we weren’t thinking of including the City players for this game. I have spoken with the players. We have talked about where the focus needs to be, where we need them to be and acknowledged what they have experienced and that’s for me to manage.

“There is nothing to be served with me discussing that publicly. We weren’t considering those boys to start this game. We were hopeful they could play some part and that is still the case.

“But with the tactical preparation that we knew we needed to do earlier in the week, we always knew they were going to report Tuesday night, Wednesday was going to be light and Thursday the usual light session. So unless we had a problem we were not aiming to put those players into this game.”