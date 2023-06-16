Video: Bid over £100m expected from Arsenal as Man City show interest in Declan Rice

It could end up being one of the transfer sagas of the summer, but Arsenal appear keen to conclude a deal for Declan Rice with rumours of a second bid being over £100m.
The West Ham captain is almost certain to leave the east Londoners this summer, quitting at the very top after leading the Hammers to Europa Conference League final victory against Fiorentina.
Sky Sports News note that Man City are also now showing interest in the player, and after the Gunners initial offer of around the £80m mark was dismissed, they look to have no other option now but to up the ante considerably if they want to get their man.
Arsenal's second bid for Declan Rice is expected to be over £100m, with Manchester City also monitoring the midfielder ?? pic.twitter.com/8QJBPwKfXd
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 16, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports News