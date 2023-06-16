(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold whips in emphatic strike from outside-of-box vs Malta

Trent Alexander-Arnold is having a first half to remember for England against Malta during Friday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier at the Igor Pajac Stadium in Croatia.
Playing a crucial role in the Three Lions’ opener after just nine minutes, although the goal went down as an own-goal by Ferdinando Apap, Liverpool’s number 66 was as influential as the eventual goalscorer.
And continuing his impressive form and proving yet again why he should convert to a central midfielder, Alexander-Arnold has netted his country’s second of the game.
Firing in his strike from outside of the area, the Liverpool full-back left opposition goalkeeper Henry Bonello with absolutely no chance.
Trent Alexander-Arnold that is OUTSTANDING 🤩
Stop what you’re doing and watch this 🔥#C4Football | #EURO2024 | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/Oc2ZmHJmot
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 16, 2023
What a goal from Alexander Arnold to double up the lead for England😱🔥🔥
— FansArena (@FansArena4) June 16, 2023
Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports
Harry Kane, through a spot kick, has since made it 3-0 to England.