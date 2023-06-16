(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold whips in emphatic strike from outside-of-box vs Malta

Trent Alexander-Arnold is having a first half to remember for England against Malta during Friday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier at the Igor Pajac Stadium in Croatia.

Playing a crucial role in the Three Lions’ opener after just nine minutes, although the goal went down as an own-goal by Ferdinando Apap, Liverpool’s number 66 was as influential as the eventual goalscorer.

And continuing his impressive form and proving yet again why he should convert to a central midfielder, Alexander-Arnold has netted his country’s second of the game.

Firing in his strike from outside of the area, the Liverpool full-back left opposition goalkeeper Henry Bonello with absolutely no chance.

What a goal from Alexander Arnold to double up the lead for England😱🔥🔥 2-0pic.twitter.com/0J20PrJ6hC — FansArena (@FansArena4) June 16, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

Harry Kane, through a spot kick, has since made it 3-0 to England.