West Ham open to swap Gianluca Scamacca with ‘clever’ 21-year-old midfielder

It is no secret – West Ham will look for buyers for striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Despite only joining the Hammers last summer, Scamacca, 24, is eyeing the exit door after a hugely disappointing opening campaign in London has left him frozen out, and while no one is denying the striker’s ability, moving to West Ham is just one of those transfers that appears not to have worked out.

And according to recent reports, including one from Claret and Hugh, should David Moyes look to offer the forward back to his native Serie A, then a swap deal to bring Roma’s Nicola Zalewski could be on the cards.

The Rome-based side are rumoured to be looking for suitors for the out-of-favour 21-year-old, who has at times been described as a ‘clever’ player, and with Scamacca eager to return to Serie A, a player exchange between Jose Mourinho and Moyes seems a sensible outcome for all parties.

