Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Italian outfit are under financial pressure and they will have to sell players to balance the books. The 25-year-old Argentine international is reportedly a target for clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Martinez has been in fine form this past season, scoring 28 goals and picking up 11 assists across all competitions.

The 25-year-old was a part of the Argentine squad that won the World Cup towards the end of 2022 and he helped Inter Milan reach the final of the UEFA Champions League as well.

Martinez is entering his peak years and he could be tempted to join a big club.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an attractive option for him. Arsenal managed to compete for the league title this past season and they will be looking to push Manchester City all the way once again. The Gunners need to add more quality and depth to their attack and Martinez would be a quality acquisition.

He could partner with Gabriel Jesus in the attack and offer Mikel Arteta more tactical flexibility.

Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League next season and they need a bigger and better squad to cope with the increased number of games.

Martinez is a complete forward and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have to bring in more support for Marcus Rashford. The England international carried the Manchester United attack all by himself this past season and he needs more help next year.

If the Red Devils want to compete for major trophies, they need to add more quality to the side and Lautaro Martinez would be a quality fit for them.