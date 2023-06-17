Arsenal leading Newcastle in the race to sign star with 25 goal contributions

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report via SportWitness, the 23-year-old French winger is a target for Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Gunners have now reportedly taken the lead in the transfer race, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Diaby has been one of the best attackers in the Bundesliga this past season, scoring 14 goals and picking up 11 assists across all competitions.

Arsenal could certainly use a quality winger like him in their attack. They have been overly dependent on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this past season.

The Gunners will be competing in the Champions League and they need more options at their disposal.

Diaby will be tempted to join a big Premier League club like Arsenal and it would be the ideal next step in his career. He will want to test himself at the highest level and Arsenal could provide him with the platform he needs.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have secured Champions League qualification as well and they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. The Magpies will certainly fancy their chances of beating Arsenal to his signature.

Although the Gunners are a much bigger club, Newcastle have a more ambitious project and they could be competing for major trophies soon.

It will be interesting to see what Diaby decides if there is a concrete offer from both clubs.