Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle keen on €50m La Liga attacker

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The 24-year-old La Liga winger has been in fine form, scoring 13 goals and picking up 11 assists across all competitions this past season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the player will cost around €50 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to shell out that kind of money for him. Arsenal will face competition from Newcastle and Liverpool as well.

The Gunners have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this past season and they need to bring in more depth for the wide areas.

On the other hand, Liverpool looked quite mediocre going forward and someone like Chukwueze could add a cutting edge in the final third.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they have had to use Miguel Almiron on the wings but he is more suited to a central attacking midfield role.

In addition to that, Allan Saint-Maximin has been largely underwhelming and Chukwueze could prove to be an upgrade.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be hard to turn down for the 24-year-old Nigerian winger and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Liverpool need to bring in multiple reinforcements this summer and they might not be able to splash €50 million on the winger. But Arsenal and Newcastle certainly have the finances to get a deal done and they need to improve their attack as well.

Both clubs would represent an exciting next step in the career of the Villarreal star.