Arsenal optimistic Chelsea will accept £60m offer for Kai Havertz

Arsenal are reportedly ‘confident’ £60m will be enough to prise Kai Havertz away from Chelsea.

That’s according to the Guardian, who claims the Gunners are set to increase their opening offer for the 24-year-old.

After already seeing one bid rejected by their London rivals, Arsenal’s pursuit of Havertz has since seen Bayern Munich join the race for the Germany international’s signature.

Unlikely to sign a contract extension, Havertz, who has two years left on his deal, is likely to be offloaded this summer in order to avoid a situation whereby he could run down his contract and leave for free further down the line.

And with personal terms not expected to be an issue, Arsenal are in a very favourable position. There will be concerns Bayern Munich could gazump the deal due to being admirers of the former Bayer Leverkusen forward for several seasons though.

Official bid to follow for Kai Havertz as personal terms won’t be an issue — the player given his green light to Arsenal yesterday. ??? #AFC Chelsea asking price has always been £75m but they will be flexible, sources confirm. Talks on. https://t.co/gB7ok1E74W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023

Nevertheless, with an improved £60m offer imminent, Mikel Arteta will be expecting to see a major breakthrough in his club’s efforts to sign one of their rivals’ most valuable attackers.