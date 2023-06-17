Christian Falk’s Fact Files – Leipzig and Arsenal set to battle for midfielder, Tottenham need to be wary of approach, Kim Min-jae latest & more

Today’s exclusive transfer round-up from Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, featuring Bayern Munich, Arsenal, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and more.

Today’s top stories:

FC BAYERN MUNICH

Ever since Oliver Kahn (CEO) and Hasan Salihamidzic (Head of Sport) were fired, there has been a seven-person Task Force talking through transfer business in Munich. The committee meets once a week and two former bosses, Uli Hoeneß (Honorary President) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (former CEO), have an important say. They are currently working through their defence, midfield and attacking shortlists.

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is now at the top of the list in Munich and the reason for that is Lucas Hernandez has recently informed his bosses at Bayern that he would like to go to Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern are expecting an offer of €50m euros from PSG for Hernandez and their bid for Kim Min-jae depends on this. That’s because the South Korean’s contract exit clause until 2025 is said to also be for the same amount. The pursuit of Kim Min-jae will put Bayern into battle with Manchester United and the Red Devils should be warned – the player is Bayern’s top defensive target this summer. Villarreal’s Pau Torres, whom Juventus are also interested in, is an alternative back-up option for Bayern if they’re unable to land the Napoli star.

Benjamin Pavard is another defender that wants to leave Bayern this summer. In addition to FC Barcelona, Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Serie A’s Inter and AC Milan are also interested, as I reported in my last column. In order to be prepared for the possible departures of both Hernandez AND Pavard, Bayern have another two defenders on their list. As with Kim Min-jae, the Bundesliga champions have Premier League competition to contend with as Micky van de Venfrom Wolfsburg is wanted by both Bayern and Liverpool. It’s the Reds that have a slight edge given that it was their new sporting director, Jörg Schmadtke, who brought van de Ven to Wolfsburg from FC Volendam in 2021 for a fee of just €3.5m. The 22-year-old’s market value is now €18m, and he has a contract at Wolfsburg that runs until 2027 without an exit clause. Schmadtke knows best. Man City’s Kyle Walkeris the other player being monitored, and Bayern have already informed his agents of their interest.

Another name being discussed in the corridors of power in Munich is an interesting one for both Chelsea and Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel is considered a big supporter of Kai Havertz, and the German striker’s name was also mentioned at the recent Task Force meeting. However, Havertz is said to prefer a move to Arsenal if Real Madrid don’t intensify their interest in him. In addition, Bayern has other, more important needs, and defensive midfield is a particular area that they have to strengthen.

Tottenham Hotspur may well be affected by that part of Bayern’s transfer plan. The club have decided not to make an offer for West Ham’s Declan Rice for the time being because Arsenal appear to be the clear favourites for his signature. Therefore, focus has now turned to another player in the Premier League: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The midfielder played for Bayern before moving to Southampton in 2016, and then to Tottenham in 2020. Hojbjerg’s name was another openly discussed at the transfer meeting. With Pini Zahavi, he has an agent who is not only known in Munich but feared, and Hojbjerg is the second player from Tottenham that’s of interest to Bayern as they still haven’t completely given up hope of landing Harry Kane.

With regards to a striker signing, the club will first concentrate on trying to prise Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, so the price could rise significantly. Other candidates being considered are Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo on the other hand will not move to Munich. Bayern have been officially informed that the player wants to stay in England, and they’ve probably lost out in this particular race to Chelsea. The Londoners are said to be in promising negotiations with the Ecuadorian, and an agreement with the player is therefore imminent. Talks between Chelsea and Brighton about the fee will then follow.

There have been many rumours about Joshua Kimmich this week. To make it clear – something that the player himself has also done: It’s not true that he wants a transfer to FC Barcelona and he will stay in Munich.

The rumours that Dayot Upamecano also wants to leave the club are not true either.

Though many of the Bundesliga transfer rumours this week have centred around Bayern, other clubs haven’t been idle either.

Borussia Dortmund

One rumour being heard in Spain is that Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi could be of interest to Real Madrid after a strong second half of the season, and Los Blancos are believed to have had the 21-year-old forward under consideration from as far back as 2018 when he broke through at RB Salzburg. The player has a contract until 2027, Dortmund have received no offer for his services to date, and even Adeyemi’s representatives have heard nothing concrete in any event.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are another German club that appear to be sitting at the poker table with an English counterpart, and the object of their desire is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Danish midfielder, Jesper Lindstrøm. Arsenal are also interested in the player and, after Leipzig failed with their first offer of €25m, the Bundesliga side are now preparing a higher second offer to beat the north Londoners to his signature.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sporting director, Roland Virkus, has demanded commitment from Florian Neuhaus and Nico Elvedi, both of whom have contracts that expire in 2024. If he feels that neither are willing to give that commitment – something that appears to be the case at present – he wants to sell them both.

In the case of Manu Koné, ‘Gladbach want over €40m for the midfielder and are still hoping for an offer from Liverpool. Paris Saint-Germain can still be considered as an interested party, whilst Aston Villa and Wolves currently have an outside chance of securing a deal.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Robin Koch is now on the market at Leeds United. His release clause has become active because of their relegation to the Championship, and despite having a contract in place until 2024 the defender can leave the Elland Road outfit on a free transfer. As a result, Eintracht Frankfurt have now lodged their interest with the player, giving him the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga after three years in England.