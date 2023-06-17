Crystal Palace join race to sign wantaway Arsenal striker

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer is shaping up to Kai Havertz’s proposed departure from Chelsea.

Recent reports have revealed how Bayern Munich and Arsenal are both in the running to lure the Germany international away from Stamford Bridge.

And while the two European giants battle it out for Chelsea’s number 29, another Premier League striker is facing an uncertain future.

Previously on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balgoun, now returning from his successful spell with Stade Reims, is a candidate to leave the Gunners due to his desire to play more regular first-team football.

And according to a recent report from the Express, one club highly interested in landing the New York-born hitman is Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.

On the lookout for a new striker, the Eagles are believed to be considering offering Balogun the regular minutes he craves.