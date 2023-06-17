Exclusive: Bundesliga outfit still waiting on offer from Liverpool for star player

With the summer transfer window already open for business but pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign only a month or so away, clubs, including Liverpool, will be keen to get their deals done in a timely fashion.

Jurgen Klopp will understand that if he wants the Reds to be challenging for the major honours once again, then a revision of each position in the squad is required.

Liverpool, unusually for them under the German, were well off the pace last season, and there’s clearly work to do in order for them to get back to where they want to be, including as a bare minimum finishing in the Champions League positions.

With a number of midfielders having left the club this summer – James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo have all moved on to pastures new – there’s a need to strengthen that area of the squad particularly.

To that end, one Bundesliga club are still awaiting an offer from the Reds for one of their stars.

‘In the case of Manu Koné, ‘Gladbach want over €40m for the midfielder and are still hoping for an offer from Liverpool,’ Christian Falk wrote exclusively in his CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Paris Saint-Germain can still be considered as an interested party, whilst Aston Villa and Wolves currently have an outside chance of securing a deal.’

There’s no indication at this stage that the Reds will make a bid for Koné, though if the fee isn’t too prohibitive for the club and there’s a feeling that his skill set will sit well in the middle of the park, an initial discussion over the possibility of a transfer isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

For now, things remain quiet and time will tell if the player ends up at Anfield or not.