Fabrizio Romano on the difficulties Man City face in pursuit of Gvardiol and other potential moves ahead this summer

Despite winning an era-defining treble a week ago, it’s a fair bet that Pep Guardiola and his Man City backroom staff are already working towards securing some new playing targets, with RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol known to be on their radar.

The best way to improve any team is when they’re at the very top of their game, and if the Cityzens want to stay there, some studious sales and purchases will be the order of the day at the Etihad Stadium.

Gvardiol really put himself on the map after an excellent World Cup, but he’s unlikely to come cheap.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, spoke about the difficulties that City could have when it comes to persuading Leipzig to part with one of their star players.

‘The focus remains on getting deals for Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic over the line,’ he wrote.

‘Gvardiol has been a top target since last year, and talks regarding personal terms with the player have progressed well. This isn’t an easy negotiation at all with Leipzig as the Bundesliga side are quite happy to keep him for at least another season unless they get a big fee for him.’

At least things appear to be heading the right way as far as City’s approach for Chelsea star, Mateo Kovacic, is concerned.

‘Things are going well with Chelsea, and a deal for Kovacic is close to being finalised now,’ Romano continued.

‘Both clubs are in contact, the player agreed his side of the deal almost a fortnight ago, and the expectation is that a deal can be completed for the 29-year-old very soon.’

News that Bayern Munich might be interested in Kyle Walker – via Christian Falk’s exclusive CaughtOffisde Substack – is likely to have come as something of a surprise to Man City fans, though one could argue that the right-back has nothing left to prove in the Premier League now.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Bayern reliant on PSG in Kim Min-jae pursuit and will battle Man United for target Liverpool and Chelsea make enquiry for La Liga ace with 15 goal contributions Christian Falk’s latest news on Real Madrid pursuit of another Borussia Dortmund youngster

Were he to move on, there could be more deals to be done.

‘If Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo leave Man City, there will be a possibility for the club to explore some potential moves for another right-back this summer,’ Romano added.

One way or another, it looks to be a busy summer ahead for Pep Guardiola as he looks to keep his side at the top of the European football tree.