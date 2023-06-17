(Video) Joelinton scores first-ever Brazil goal on debut vs. Guinea

Newcastle United’s Joelinton is living proof not to give up on your dreams.

Despite being mocked by his own fans after a torrid run of form saw him struggle in front of goal under former Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, Joelinton has turned his career around under current boss Eddie Howe.

Now widely regarded as one of the Toon’s best players, the Brazilian powerhouse midfielder has undoubtedly become one of the club’s most important players.

And as a result of his impressive domestic form, the 26-year-old was recently given the chance to impress for his country; Brazil.

Awarded his first start during Saturday night’s latest round of international friendlies against Guinea, Newcastle’s much-loved number seven not only featured but also opened the game’s scoring.

Although the South American’s strike, which saw him fumble in a close-range chance, won’t be winning the Puskas Award anytime soon, it’ll certainly be a moment he, and all his fans, will remember for a very long time.

Although Guinea managed to pull one back just before half-time, the five-time World Cup winners held on to win 2-1 thanks to a goal from Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.