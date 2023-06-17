Jorge Mendes has offered Portugal goal machine to West Ham

There’s bound to be lots of transfer action this summer with Jorge Mendes a major player as always, and West Ham could also be busy given that they expect their captain, Declan Rice, to leave the club.

David Moyes will know that if the Hammers get the money that they want for Rice, he’ll have quite the transfer war chest to spend in order to strengthen his squad in various positions.

Though Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio did reasonably well up front for the east Londoners last season, with the former ensuring he’ll be a West Ham legend forever after scoring the goal that won them the Europa Conference League, if Moyes wants to get his team to the next level, he needs a striker that’s a guarantee of goals – and one that isn’t out of reach in financial terms.

Mendes is prolific when it comes to getting moves for his clients, and he isn’t known as a ‘super agent’ for nothing. When the big deals are being done, you can be assured that Mendes is there or thereabouts.

One of his current clients is Portuguese sensation, Goncalo Ramos, who scored 23 goals in 40 appearances for Benfica last season according to WhoScored.

Though Mendes has offered the player to Man United as an alternative for Harry Kane per The Sun, the outlet note that he’s also been offered to West Ham amongst other clubs.

At a reported £80m he won’t come cheap though if the Hammers are quids in thanks to the Rice deal, there’s every possibility of them being in the conversation when the time is right.