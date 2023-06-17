Journalist reveals Liverpool’s position on Trent Alexander-Arnold in light of summer transfer priorities

Trent Alexander-Arnold has long since established himself in the Liverpool first-team under Jurgen Klopp, and the player has found a new lease of life being played slightly further forward than usual.

Ostensibly an attacking right-back, the decision to play him as a marauding midfielder hasn’t been without its merits, however, it does leave a question mark as to his future as a right-back.

There was certainly a period when the England international’s defensive capabilities were highlighted, given that he was often out of position and further upfield than perhaps he should’ve been when tasked with ensuring his defensive duties were taken care of.

Arguably, that’s what led to Jurgen Klopp perhaps seeing something else in the 24-year-old that could enable him to adapt tactically to another role.

The notion that Liverpool could be set to sign a right-back this summer would look to have put paid to the player being utilised in that role, although Fabrizio Romano doesn’t believe that’s necessarily the case.

‘There’s no decision being made by Liverpool on a new right-back at this stage. That’s because the Reds are very clear on what their transfer priorities are for the summer market,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Depending on what opportunities there are available this summer, rebuilding the midfield is Liverpool’s main concern and, after that, maybe they will go after another centre-back to shore up the defence.

‘Neither aspect of their transfer business is expected to affect Trent Alexander Arnold specifically and the player will continue in whichever role Jurgen Klopp wants him to play.’

There’s no reason why the player can’t develop what has effectively become a hybrid role, and tailor his positioning in each game accordingly.

Trent is an intelligent enough player to know when he should be bombing forward and putting extra pressure on defences, and when he needs to rein that in a little.

Clearly, the club aren’t worried at this stage as they know that his ability can see him play either role with ease.

‘From the club’s perspective they are very happy with his versatility, but they also believe that he can still provide excellence in the right-back slot when required to do so,’ Romano added.