Leeds in pole position to land £25m goal-machine despite relegation

Despite being relegated to the Championship on the final day of last season, Leeds United are reportedly in line to sign one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers.

That’s according to reports in Italy, which claim the Yorkshire giants, along with Lazio, Eintracht Frankfurt, Monaco and Marseille are all in the running to sign RC Lens forward Lois Openda.

The Belgian is expected to cost around £25m and with a host of sides chasing his signature, RC Lens will certainly be hoping a bidding war breaks out.

Openda, just 23 years old, enjoyed a very decent season last time out. The Belgian scored 21 Ligue 1 goals in 38 appearances, and his impressive form has naturally led to some of Europe’s biggest clubs wanting to sign him now the summer transfer window has opened.