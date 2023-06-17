Leeds in pole position to land £25m goal-machine despite relegation

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Despite being relegated to the Championship on the final day of last season, Leeds United are reportedly in line to sign one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers.

That’s according to reports in Italy, which claim the Yorkshire giants, along with Lazio, Eintracht Frankfurt, Monaco and Marseille are all in the running to sign RC Lens forward Lois Openda.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG approach Mikel Arteta but Spaniard rejects offer for two key reasons
Jorge Mendes has offered Portugal goal machine to West Ham
Sadio Mane’s interesting three-word update to Newcastle question

The Belgian is expected to cost around £25m and with a host of sides chasing his signature, RC Lens will certainly be hoping a bidding war breaks out.

Openda, just 23 years old, enjoyed a very decent season last time out. The Belgian scored 21 Ligue 1 goals in 38 appearances, and his impressive form has naturally led to some of Europe’s biggest clubs wanting to sign him now the summer transfer window has opened.

More Stories Lois Openda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.