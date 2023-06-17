Leeds main player could decide to stay if the club appoints Brendan Rodgers

Following their relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season, Leeds United are set for another busy and important summer transfer window.

Not only has manager Sam Allardyce already left his position, but several players are also expected to depart, including defender Robin Koch and Marc Roca.

However, although winger Jack Harrison is another name heavily linked with leaving Elland Road, according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, the former Manchester City wide-man may prefer to stay in Yorkshire if the Whites opt to hire Brendan Rodgers are their next manager.

