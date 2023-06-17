Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Chelsea a keen on signing the player.

Liverpool reportedly enquired about the player’s release clause earlier this week. Romano claims that Chelsea have now made an enquiry for the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder.

The Blues are reportedly looking to find out more about his release clause and payment terms before making a concrete move.

Both English clubs could use more creativity in the middle of the park and Veiga would be a solid, long-term investment.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has 11 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions, and he has the ability to develop into a top-class player.

Veiga has been one of the best young players in La Liga and he has the potential to succeed at a big club.

Working with managers like Mauricio Pochettino, and Jurgen Klopp could help the youngster improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Chelsea have inquired on Spanish talent Gabri Veiga's release clause; conditions, payment terms or chance to negotiate with Celta Vigo. No bid or concrete steps as of now. ??? #CFC Liverpool did exactly the same earlier this week, he's one of the players #LFC are following. pic.twitter.com/SlZYfuC2Mo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023

The player is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The two clubs certainly have the finances to get the deal done.

A move to Liverpool or Chelsea would be a major step up in the young midfielder’s career and he would get to test himself at a higher level. Competing against top-class players in the Premier League is likely to accelerate his development as well.