Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation, but he is unlikely to be available for the rumoured £50 million pricetag.

Barella is a key player for Inter Milan and the Italian outfit are likely to demand a premium for him.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the Italian international.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in more quality in the middle of the park and Barella would be an exceptional acquisition.

The 26-year-old will add control, technical ability, and creativity in the middle of the park. He has proven himself for club and country at the highest level and he would improve Liverpool immensely.

Barella helped Italy win the European Championships and he helped Inter Milan reach the final of the UEFA Champions League as well.

Liverpool are used to competing for the league title in the Champions League in recent seasons and they need players like Barella to get them back to that level.

The Reds have had a disappointing season and they have missed out on Champions League qualification. Someone like Barella could certainly help them get back amongst the European elite.

The Italian international has been linked with a number of other clubs as well and it will be interesting to see if he ends up leaving Inter Milan this summer.