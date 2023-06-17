“Keep an eye on LFC” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Jurgen Klopp wants £154k-a-week top-class playmaker

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jurgen Klopp is a ‘big fan’ of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Although the Italian playmaker is believed to be a target for Newcastle United, valued at a lot less than £100m, Liverpool, whose need to rebuild their midfield is well known, have been tipped to approach the Serie A giants over a possible summer deal.

And according to Romano, who spoke on his YouTube channel recently, German manager Klopp is a huge admirer of the former Cagliari midfielder and provided an update on the Reds’ pursuit.

“On Barella, I would also keep an eye on Liverpool because Liverpool have always been following the player,” the Italian transfer guru said.

“Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Barella, and so let’s see what happens at Liverpool.”

