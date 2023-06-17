Liverpool in line to sign ‘next Sergio Busquets’ for less than £12m after major transfer window rule change

According to recent reports in South America, Liverpool are interested in signing Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to rebuild his midfield after Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all departed at the end of the season on free transfers.

And while the German has already snapped up Alex Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion for a modest £35m, more recent reports suggest the Reds could be in line to add another South American to their ranks in time for next season.

Varela, 21, has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Boca Juniors – featuring in 25 matches in total, including 18 league appearances, the 21-year-old, who is being scouted by Liverpool and has been compared to former Barcelona great Sergio Busquets, appears on course to become the next big Argentine export.

And should the Premier League giants back their interest up with a formal approach, their efforts to sign him could be boosted by a recent rule change.

The Home Office recently approved changes to football transfers which means clubs are now able to sign up to four overseas players per season – regardless of if they meet the current points requirements of the international visa system.

Varela is unlikely to meet this criteria but in light of the recent rule changes, this won’t matter should Liverpool look to bring him to Anfield.