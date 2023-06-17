(Video) Luis Diaz wows fans with insane dribble for Columbia vs Iraq

Liverpool fans will be licking their lips after attacker Luis Diaz showed once again why he is one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

In action for Columbia during Friday night’s latest international friendlies, the Reds’ number 23 put in an excellent display against Iraq.

Although the South American side’s only goal of the game came late in the second half, Diaz was responsible for one of the game’s best moments.

Picking up the ball just before the 10th minute, the Liverpool wide-man went on an emphatic run, beating four opposition players along the way.