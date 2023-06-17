(Video) Luis Diaz wows fans with insane dribble for Columbia vs Iraq

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool fans will be licking their lips after attacker Luis Diaz showed once again why he is one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

In action for Columbia during Friday night’s latest international friendlies, the Reds’ number 23 put in an excellent display against Iraq.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool in line to sign ‘next Sergio Busquets’ for less than £12m after major transfer window rule change
“Keep an eye on LFC” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Jurgen Klopp wants £154k-a-week top-class playmaker
Arsenal optimistic Chelsea will accept £60m offer for Kai Havertz

Although the South American side’s only goal of the game came late in the second half, Diaz was responsible for one of the game’s best moments.

Picking up the ball just before the 10th minute, the Liverpool wide-man went on an emphatic run, beating four opposition players along the way.

More Stories Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.