Man United preparing £45m bid for Premier League goalkeeper

Failure to accept a pay cut will see David De Gea leave Manchester United after 12 years of service.

The Spanish goalkeeper is out of contract and although he has been in talks to renew his deal, little progress has been made, and with assurances over his first-team playing time not given, the Spanish shot-stopper is as close to leaving Old Trafford as he has been for many years.

Consequently, with the 32-year-old’s future more than uncertain, Erik Ten Hag has been forced to consider replacements, and according to a recent report from the Daily Star, the name at the top of the Dutchman’s summer wishlist to replace his current number-one is Everton and England’s Jordan Pickford.

Helping to keep the Toffees in the Premier League, Pickford, 29, has once again proven to be a valuable part of Everton’s first team.

However, with his future now uncertain as the Red Devils look to prise him away from Goodison Park, Everton are set to receive a bid believed to be within the region of £45m for the 29-year-old. Whether or not that sum will be good enough for their Premier League rivals to sanction a sale remains to be seen.

During his six years in Merseyside, Pickford, who has four years left on his contract, has kept 62 clean sheets in 237 games in all competitions.