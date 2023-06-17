Manchester United linked with a surprise move for €60 million defender

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Theo Hernandez.

The AC Milan defender has been an outstanding servant for the club since joining them and his departure would weaken them severely. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can strike a deal with the Italian club in the coming weeks.

According to a report via Calciomercato, the player is unlikely to cost less than €60 million, but the Red Devils are open to signing him.

Manchester United have players like Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at their disposal and it will be interesting to see how they fit Hernandez in the starting lineup.

The French full-back is undoubtedly one of the best in his position and he could improve Manchester United immensely. The Red Devils will be hoping to compete for the title next year and they need players of his ability to bridge the gap with rivals Manchester City.

Hernandez has proven himself in Italian football over the years and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge now.

Theo Hernandez in action for AC Milan
The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be hard to turn down and Manchester United or one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Red Devils have returned to the Champions League as well and that makes them an attractive destination for most players.

They have the financial resources to pay €60 million for the defender and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

