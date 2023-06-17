Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is reportedly open to joining Chelsea this summer.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and it appears that the opportunity to play at Stamford Bridge is an attractive option for him.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old Argentine international as well.

Martinez has scored 28 goals across all competitions this season and he could transform Chelsea in the final third. The Blues have struggled to score goals consistently and they need to bring in a reliable finisher this summer.

Chelsea have improved the squad with a number of signings over the last couple of windows and they have spent around €600 million on new players since the change of ownership. However, they have not been able to solve the goalscoring problem at the club.

The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the start of the season but the former Barcelona player struggled to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

Newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino must prioritise the signing of a quality goalscorer and Martinez is reportedly on his radar.

Apparently, a fee of around £60 million could get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can strike an agreement with the Italian club.

The Blues certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price.

Martinez has proven this quality in the Italian league and he will relish the chance to showcase his ability at a higher level.