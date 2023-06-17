PSG approach Mikel Arteta but Spaniard rejects offer for two key reasons

Paris Saint-Germain are on the lookout for a new manager to succeed Christopher Galtier.

Galtier, 56, was dismissed from his role at the end of the season and will now make way for a new manager to take up the Parc des Princes hot seat.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann appeared a frontrunner to take the job but after failing to agree terms with the Ligue 1 giants, the German withdrew from the process and will now look elsewhere for his next role.

And that has forced the Parisians back to the drawing board. Porto’s Sergio Conceicao is a leading candidate to replace Galtier, but surprisingly, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has also been contacted by football advisor Luis Campos.

That’s according to a recent report from RMC Sport, who claims that despite attempting to lure the Spaniard to France, the Paris-based club have been left disappointed after Arteta rejected their approach.

It has been claimed that Arteta is excited by the prospect of Arsenal playing in the Champions League next season, as well as not wanting to relinquish the same level of authority he has at the Emirates – something he would have to do if he worked under Campos.

As things stand, Arsenal are in no danger of losing their manager, however, when it comes to Paris Saint-Germain, fans may be feeling slightly concerned that their search for a manager is proving so difficult.

