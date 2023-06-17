Talks progressing with Leeds as they get set to land Englishman

After being relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, Leeds United’s board and players will have known that there would be various changes afoot.

Indeed, the board themselves has since changed, with Andrea Radrizzani selling the club to 49ers Enterprises.

The new owners certainly have their work cut out to get things on an even keel before the start of pre-season first and foremost, and then the start of the 2023/24 Championship season shortly thereafter.

With less than two months until the first round of English second-tier fixtures kick off, time is clearly of the essence.

Any players that either don’t want to be at the club, because of relegation, or those that the club can no longer afford to keep on for the same reason, need to be shipped out as quickly as practicable.

The new manager, whomever that will be, has to be able to have a clean slate when he first gets his feet under the table, and not have to busy himself with multiple incomings and outgoings.

A settled squad is imperative, though it’s obvious that the hire of a sporting director is also key to that being the case.

To that end, Football Insider have reported that the Elland Road outfit are in advanced talks with Norwich City’s Stuart Webber.

The one issue for the club is that the Canaries want him to work his notice and that would mean that Webber, 39, won’t be able to take up his position at this new club until after the summer.