Arsenal join Premier League rivals in the race to sign 19-year-old midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Southampton despite the relegation this past season, and he could look to move back to the top flight during the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester City midfielder is clearly too good for the Championship and the opportunity to return to the Premier League with Arsenal will be an attractive option for him.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the Gunners keeping tabs on the midfielder and they could come forward with an offer to sign him soon. However, the report also adds that Arsenal will face competition from clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is likely to be available for a reasonable price following Southampton’s relegation and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Arsenal.

It is no secret that the Gunners need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They have been linked with players like Declan Rice as well. However, the West Ham United midfielder is likely to cost a lot more.

Lavia has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and a move to Arsenal could unlock his potential.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal, and he could help the 19-year-old develop further.

Regular football at a high level could accelerate his development next season. Arsenal are back in the Champions League and they need a bigger and better squad to cope with the increased number of fixtures.

Someone like Lavia is likely to get ample game time at the Emirates next season.