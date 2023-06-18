Arsenal star has very concrete chance of leaving, wonderkid transfer could replace him

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly another player who could leave the club this summer alongside Granit Xhaka.

This means the Gunners could make more than just one signing in the middle of the park, with Declan Rice their priority, but Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia also being considered, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on YouTube, the journalist explained that there is not anything currently advanced for Partey to leave, unlike Xhaka, who is very close to completing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Still, it seems Partey could be on the market and it will be interesting to see if anyone comes in for him now that it’s clear his future could lie away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana international was superb for much of last season, though his form faded towards the end of the campaign and, at the age of 30, it might be wise for Mikel Arteta to be looking at someone like Lavia as a more long-term option.

Lavia impressed at Southampton last season, despite their relegation to the Championship, with Romano also claiming Chelsea have an interest in the 19-year-old Belgian.