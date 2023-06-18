Newcastle eye move for 126k-a-week Liverpool flop signed by Klopp

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a surprise transfer move for former Liverpool loanee midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian spent last season on loan at Anfield but had trouble with injuries, so barely featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side at all in his year-long stay at the club.

Newcastle are now seemingly leading the race for Arthur as he’s put on the market by Juventus this summer.

Some Magpies fans might be unconvinced by this Premier League flop coming to St James’ Park, but he’s also an experienced player with plenty of quality on his day.

Newcastle also need more squad depth after making it into the top four last season, with a bigger group needed to cope with the added fixtures in the Champions League.