Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 26-year-old Inter Milan star has been a key player for club and country in recent seasons and his performances have attracted the attention of the English clubs. However, they will have to pay a premium this summer.

According to a report via Fichajes, Inter Milan value the player at €80 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to pay up.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Players like James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have left the club on free transfers and the Reds will have to sign multiple midfielders this summer.

They failed with their pursuit of Jude Bellingham but they managed to sign the World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister. Barella would improve them immensely. The Italian would add creativity and control to the Liverpool midfield.

It is a similar situation with Chelsea who are expected to lose N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić this summer.

The Blues must bring in a reliable partner for Enzo Fernandez and Barella would be a quality acquisition. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The opportunity to play for big clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea could be an attractive option for the Italian international.

It will be interesting to see if Barella is open to joining a club without Champions League football. Liverpool and Chelsea have missed out on a top-four finish, but they have ambitious squads at their disposal and they have top-class managers in charge as well.

There is no reason why they cannot compete for major trophies next season and Barella could be tempted to be a part of their project.