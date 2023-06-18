Seven commentators in the frame to replace departing legend Martin Tyler at Sky Sports

There could reportedly be seven big-name commentators in the frame to replace the legendary Martin Tyler as he leaves Sky Sports this summer.

The Sun have reported that former ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley could be one to watch for the lead role on Sky, while Peter Drury is likely to be another popular choice.

Other outsiders could be BBC’s Guy Mowbray, while Sam Matterface could also be under consideration, even if his ITV commentary has had somewhat mixed reviews from fans and viewers.

Jacqui Oatley could also be in the frame, while fans have discussed their favourites on Twitter in the last few days.

One said: “If it’s not Drury it’ll be a travesty. Tyldesley maybe if Peter won’t do it.”

A second said: “Peter Drury or Clive Tyldsesley are the obvious choices, but I wouldn’t mind a red button feature where you can watch the games with just the crowd noise & no commentary… that would be perfect.”

A third added: “Clive Tyldesley makes even the most mundane matches sound like a a World Cup Final,” while another added: “Peter Drury all day long – the BEST.”