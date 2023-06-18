West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update on Gallagher’s situation, explaining that the England international is not currently part of Chelsea’s talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls focusing on other priorities.

See the full details below as Romano adds that the likes of West Ham and Newcastle are showing an interest in Gallagher, but with the interesting point that the latter of those two clubs seems to be favouring a move for Leicester City’s James Maddison in that position…

Understand Conor Gallagher is currently not involved in negotiations for Moisés Caicedo deal ? #CFC Brighton have another priority target for midfield. West Ham and Newcastle are showing interest in Gallagher — but #NUFC and Tottenham have James Maddison as priority target. pic.twitter.com/07gWd30OCD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

This could be good news for West Ham, as it may put them in the strongest position to sign Gallagher this summer.

The Hammers will undoubtedly be keen to build on their Europa Conference League title triumph in the season just gone, and a signing of a top young player like this could be ideal to help David Moyes take this side forward.

Gallagher has struggled for playing time at Chelsea but previously looked hugely impressive on loan at Crystal Palace, so a move to the London Stadium could also be a good level for him.