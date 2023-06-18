Manchester United have been reviewing potential alternative to Mason Mount transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze since Christmas as they look at potential alternatives to the transfer of Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Eze has been hugely impressive at Selhurst Park and now looks to be attracting some interest from Man Utd, though it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will step things up this summer.

Mount makes sense as a priority as he’s the more proven player, but Eze also looks really promising and could make the step up to a bigger club soon.

The 24-year-old is being eyed by Erik ten Hag as he wants more of a goal threat from his midfield next season, according to Give Me Sport.

It would be interesting to see Eze at a bigger club, and it may be that he’d end up being better value for money than Mount anyway.

Chelsea won’t be keen to let Mount join a big six rival, even if he does have just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Eze therefore seems like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.