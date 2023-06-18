Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer.

The experienced England international has not been at his best at Old Trafford for some time now, and it makes sense that there’s a good chance of him moving on in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, there is a meeting planned for Maguire and Erik ten Hag to discuss the player’s situation.

Maguire could be a fine signing for Newcastle if the opportunity comes up, though Tottenham and Aston Villa are also said to be interested, according to Football Insider.

Unlike the other two names, though, Newcastle can offer Maguire Champions League football.

Having said that, the report also claims that Maguire is keen to try to stay at United and impress Ten Hag in pre-season, but one imagines it’s going to be very difficult for him to now win his place back.

Ten Hag quite quickly removed the 30-year-old from his starting line up last season, and if other defensive signings come in that would surely be curtains for his Old Trafford career.